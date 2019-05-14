Marlins look to break 5-game slide

Tampa Bay Rays (24-15, first in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (10-29, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (3-0, 2.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Marlins: Caleb Smith (3-0, 2.11 ERA, .89 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Marlins are 6-15 on their home turf. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .282, last in the majors. Neil Walker leads the club with a mark of .379.

The Rays are 12-5 on the road. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .256 batting average, Brandon Lowe leads the club with an average of .297. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 34 hits and is batting .225. Rosell Herrera is 7-for-20 with a double and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .550. Lowe is 12-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .203 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Rays: 5-5, .256 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage).

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique).