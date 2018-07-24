Marlins get another shot at visting Braves

MIAMI — Maybe a slightly more rested Atlanta Braves team won’t be as good … or perhaps that won’t matter at all.

Certainly, a tired Braves team was on its game on Monday night, thrashing the host Miami Marlins 10-2.

The Braves had played at the Washington Nationals on Sunday in what was supposed to be a day game but was plagued by long rain delays. The Braves didn’t arrive at their Miami hotel until 3 a.m. on Monday.

No worries, the Braves smacked 16 hits, including eight for extra bases, on Monday.

“We couldn’t really stop them,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “They just kept scoring.”

On Tuesday, the Braves will have another quick turnaround since it’s a noon start, but it won’t be as bad as what they just went through.

The pitching matchup on Tuesday will feature Braves right-hander Julio Teheran (7-6, 4.00 ERA) against Marlins left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (2-7, 5.75 ERA).

After a short stint on the disabled list in June, Teheran has shown improved arm strength with his fastball sitting in the low 90s since his return. He has also been sharper with his slider and curve during his past two starts.

Teheran has struggled in day games, however, which is what he will have on Tuesday. He has a 5.12 ERA in day games and 3.15 at night.

Chen, who struck out a season-high eight batters in his most recent start, which was against the Philadelphia Phillies, has a 10.47 ERA on the road but a 1.83 ERA at home.

Overall this season, right-handed batters are hitting .295 with nine homers against Chen. Left-handed batters are hitting just .228 with two homers.

Chen will have to contend with three dangerous lefty hitters on Tuesday: Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis and Ender Iniarte.

Freeman is hitting .469 with five homers and 10 RBIs in eight games against Miami this season. He went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer on Monday and is hitting .316 this season overall.

Markakis went 1-for-4 with two runs scored on Monday and is batting .321 for the year. Inciarte had three hits on Monday.

“You want to keep people off the bases in front of Freddie and Markakis,” Mattingly said. “Every hitter has places (pitchers) can go to get outs, but you have to get there.

“That’s a good (Braves) lineup. There’s a reason why they are near the top of the (National League East) division.”

Another reason is 20-year-old rookie Ronald Acuna, who ascended to the leadoff spot in Atlanta’s lineup on Friday and went 2-for-4 from there on Monday, scoring two runs.

“When I saw him in spring training, I thought he was one of the best players I’ve ever seen at that age,” Braves infielder Charlie Culbertson said to mlb.com. “He’s a five-tool player. He’s fun to watch.”

Culbertson, by the way, posted a career-high four hits on Monday while subbing for another star rookie, second baseman Ozzie Albies, who is injured. Culbertson went 4-for-6 with three RBIs and two doubles.

Miami, which has lost two games in a row after winning seven of nine, managed just five hits and one run on Monday, getting a homer by Justin Bour and little else.

Making matters worse for the Marlins, they will be without shortstop Miguel Rojas on Tuesday due to a back injury. JT Riddle will start in his place.

In addition, outfielder Garrett Cooper was placed on the disabled list after Monday’s game due to a sprained right wrist.

Rookie outfielder Magneuris Sierra will be called up from Triple-A New Orleans and could be in the starting lineup.