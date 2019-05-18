Marlins beat deGrom and Mets 8-6 to end 7-game skid

MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins scored for the first time in 27 innings, pounded Jacob deGrom for seven runs and snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the New York Mets 8-6 Friday night.

Garrett Cooper’s two-run single in the third brought home Miami’s first runs since Saturday — also against deGrom. Jorge Alfaro hit a 456-foot home run, only the Marlins’ second homer this month, and drove in three. Brian Anderson doubled twice and scored twice.

DeGrom (3-5) gave up nine hits, and the run total against him was a season high. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner’s ERA rose from 3.26 to 3.98.

New York’s Pete Alonso hit two solo home runs, giving him 14 this year. J.D. Davis added his fourth homer for the Mets.

Trevor Richards (1-5) allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings for his first victory in nine starts this year. Sergio Romo stranded two runners in the eighth and got the final six outs for his seventh save, and the first two-inning save of his career.

The Marlins ended a streak of seven consecutive losses to New York. Miami’s 11 victories this year, fewest in the majors, include three wins against former Cy Young winners — deGrom, Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber.

Miami, shut out in the past two games, broke through in the third against deGrom. Miguel Rojas reached on third baseman Todd Frazier’s error. A sacrifice, single and stolen base put runners at second and third, and Cooper singled for his first RBIs of the year.

The Marlins added two more runs in the fourth on RBI singles by Alfaro and Rojas. Alfaro’s two-run homer in the fifth made it 7-1.

New York right fielder Carlos Gómez, called up before the game from Triple-A Syracuse, went 0 for 3. The two-time All-Star last played for the Mets when he was a rookie in 2007.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: LF Jeff McNeil (abdomen) was held out of the starting lineup but struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. … LF Yoenis Cespedes (left and right heel surgeries) took batting practice and has started running.

Marlins: SS Rojas (back spasms) returned to the lineup.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (forearm irritation) is scheduled to pitch Saturday for the first time since May 3. He’s 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and beat Miami on April 1.

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (2-5, 5.93) gave up a career-high 10 runs in his most recent outing, which came against the Mets on May 10. He lasted only three innings.