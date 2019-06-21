Marlins 1B Cooper leaves game with triceps injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) — First baseman Garrett Cooper has been removed from Miami’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning after aggravating a left triceps injury.

Cooper missed Wednesday’s game for the Marlins with the same ailment, but felt good enough to start on Thursday night. He doubled in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games.

Cooper, who has reached base safely in his last 18 games, originally got hurt Tuesday when he crashed into the tarp while catching a foul ball off the bat of Yadier Molina.