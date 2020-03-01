Markakis leads by example with NL East champion Braves

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) —

As he searched for the best things Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis brings to the team, bench coach Walt Weiss shared several.

Highly credible. Strong, quiet leader. One of the most respected players in baseball. Humble. Calming force.

But you could tell Weiss had something else on his mind.

And then he said it.

“He’s one of those guys that’s the conscience of the team,” Weiss said.

Markakis made some of the strongest comments this spring about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

The soundbite — “I feel every single guy over there deserves a beating” — is what most people heard. But his other comments on how this affected baseball’s integrity spoke more about what Markakis is about.

“I know we’re all competitors, we’re out to compete, but there are right ways to do it and wrong ways to do it. I 100% disagree the way with the way they did it. A lot of people were hurt by it.”

Weiss wasn’t surprised by what Markakis said. “That fire runs pretty deep,” he said.

“When you see something with our team, it gets guys thinking, ‘Should we do this, should we not do this?'” Weiss said. “Let’s watch Nicky or ask him to see if this is what we should be doing. That’s powerful.”

Entering his 15th season, the 36-year-old Markakis is part of a deep outfield that includes Ronald Acuna, who is talking a 50-homer, 50-steal season, newcomer Marcell Ozuna, three-time Gold Glover Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall, who had a strong postseason.

Markakis hit a solid .285 for the NL East champions last year.

“Everything works out for a reason,” Markakis said. “The only thing you can do is everything you can. We’re here for each other, pulling for each other. You want people to be successful.

“It’s a good mix of young and old guys. With this team, all the experience, talent and passion is there. Braves fans should be excited,” he said.

Markakis said he doesn’t try to impart his views on other guys. In fact, he says he seeks to learn things from them. In the past couple of years, what he’s taken from them is not just their daily effort but daily approach.

“How they smile, go about their business, it’s a pleasure to come to work,” he said. “I don’t see myself as the guy everyone comes to and I have an answer. We can learn from other.”

When Weiss hears those comments, he thinks leader.

“There’s an element of humility,” Weiss said. “He raises the bar by the way he works, the way he competes. Especially with a young team, I’ve always felt you have to have the right type of veterans. The younger players look at those guys. They’re learning how to act like a big leaguer.”

Markakis said he hasn’t received much feedback from the Astros’ comments, adding, “It’s been pretty quiet. I said what I said and I’ll leave it at that.”

“A thousand things run through your head (before speaking). I paused, collected my thoughts and then deliver what you want to deliver.”

NOTES: Manager Brian Snitker doesn’t see 3B Johan Camargo and Austin Riley splitting time or platooning this season. It’s more likely one of those players wins the job and the other gets sent to the minors. “It all sounds good,” Snitker said “You have your meetings at 4 in the afternoon and by 9:30, it’s blown up. Realistically, no. If you’re not playing every day, it doesn’t do it justice.” Snitker added both have performed well offensively. Riley saw his first work at first base Saturday and Snitker said he’s a plus defender in the outfield. … Snitker said 1B Freddie Freeman (elbow) could play Monday night if he feels good after Sunday’s workout in North Port. Freeman hit in the batting cage Saturday. … Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz got roughed up by Boston on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He gave up a home run to Rafael Devers.