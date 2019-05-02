Marjama suspended 80 games for positive steroids test.

NEW YORK (AP) — Retired catcher Mike Marjama has been suspended for 80 games following a positive steroids test.

Major League Baseball said Thursday that Marjama had applied for reinstatement from the voluntary retired list and was suspended for a positive test for the banned performance-enhancing substance Oxandrolone.

The 29-year-old Marjama has played 15 major league games for Seattle over the 2017 and ’18 seasons. He had been with Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League on an optional assignment when he retired last June.

MLB said Thursday that Commissioner Rob Manfred will rule on Marjama’s application for reinstatement after the suspension.

Marjama became the fifth player suspended this year under the major league program after Boston pitcher Steven Wright, Kansas City pitcher Eric Skoglund, Houston pitcher Francis Martes and San Francisco pitcher Logan Webb. There have been 17 players suspended this year under the minor league program.