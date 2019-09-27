Mariners take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Athletics

Oakland Athletics (96-63, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (66-93, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (15-4, 3.91 ERA) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 6.10 ERA)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Mariners are 25-48 against AL West teams. Seattle has a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .278.

The Athletics are 43-30 against AL West Division teams. Oakland has hit 254 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads them with 36, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats. The Athletics won the last meeting 3-1. Sean Manaea earned his fourth victory and Chapman went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Felix Hernandez registered his eighth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .443. Shed Long is 13-for-43 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 186 hits and is batting .286. Mark Canha is 10-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Mark Canha: (groin), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).