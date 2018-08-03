Mariners searching for answers vs. Blue Jays

For the first time in 2 1/2 months, the Seattle Mariners are not in playoff position.

Toronto’s 7-3 victory in the series opener Thursday night at Safeco Field sent the Mariners to their third consecutive defeat and dropped them a half-game behind Oakland for the American League’s final wild-card berth.

Longtime ace Felix Hernandez probably did enough to stay in the Seattle rotation for now, allowing two runs on five hits in five innings, but the offense stalled again.

The Mariners went 10-13 in July, averaging a major league low 3.3 runs per game.

When the Mariners score four or more runs this season, they’re 43-13. If It’s three or fewer, they’re 19-33.

“For me, we have to score more than we have,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said after Thursday’s loss. “There wasn’t a ton to talk about offensively, and it’s been that way for a while. It’s where we are at. We know that. Guys are well aware. We’ve talked about it. How do we get out of this funk? Basically, you have to find a way and keep competing. It’s got to turn. But it’s not just going to happen, you have to make it happen.”

All their runs in the opener came via home runs by Nelson Cruz, who has hit six over his past seven games and 28 this season. Cruz hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the eighth.

To make matters worse for the Mariners, second baseman and leadoff hitter Dee Gordon left Thursday’s game in the ninth inning after apparently turning his right ankle on second base while trying to take a throw from third baseman Kyle Seager. After the game, Servais said he didn’t have an update on Gordon’s condition.

New closer Ken Giles joined the Blue Jays after being acquired at the trade deadline from Houston but wasn’t needed Thursday after Toronto tacked on three runs in the ninth inning.

Giles, who had been demoted by the Astros to Triple-A Fresno after a confrontation with manager A.J. Hinch, met with Blue Jays skipper John Gibbons after arriving in Seattle.

“Had a nice talk with him when he first got here; seemed like a good guy,” Gibbons said. “Those things happen in baseball. I’ve been part of them.”

Giles seemed appreciative of a chance for a fresh start under Gibbons.

“We talked about people we knew, we were associated with,” Giles said. “With open arms to me, he just told me to be myself and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Rookie left-hander Ryan Borucki (0-2, 2.83 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh career start Friday for the Blue Jays. He’ll be opposed by Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (12-5, 3.37 ERA), who leads the team in victories. Neither starter has faced the opposing team before.

Gonzales has won five straight starts, allowing six earned runs in that span (1.57 ERA).