Mariners host the Angels after Leake’s solid outing

Los Angeles Angels (27-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (25-35, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-0, 3.60 ERA, .60 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Mariners: Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.38 ERA, .84 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Mariners are 13-15 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle has hit 103 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 15, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Angels are 10-17 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .312. The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Mike Leake earned his fourth victory and Tom Murphy went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Tyler Skaggs registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 15 home runs and has 32 RBIs. Tim Beckham is 4-for-22 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .591. Kole Calhoun is 10-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels: 5-5, .273 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), Edwin Encarnacion: day-to-day (mouth), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 60-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).