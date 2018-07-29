Mariners counting on Gonzales’ familiarity vs. Angels

Marco Gonzales should be familiar with the Los Angeles Angels by now.

The Seattle Mariners left-hander is scheduled to make his third start against the Angels this month and fifth this season in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium.

Gonzales (11-5, 3 .38 ERA) is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in his previous four starts against the Angels this season. Both wins came during his current four-start winning streak.

The Mariners (61-43) will need Gonzales to pick them up after the Angels won the first two games of the series to move within eight of Seattle for the second wild card spot in the American League.

The Angels (54-52) have won four in a row and reached double digits in runs in four of the past seven games.

Angels catcher Francisco Arcia drove in six runs in a 11-5 victory Saturday night, giving him a major league record 10 RBIs in the first two games of his career. The left-handed hitting catcher likely won’t start against Gonzales, however, giving way to the right-handed hitting Jose Briceno.

“I feel glad to be part of this team,” he told Fox Sports West after the game. “They gave me the opportunity.”

Gonzales allowed one run and five hits over six innings against the visiting Angels in a 4-1 win on July 5. Six days later, he faced Los Angeles in Anaheim for the first time this season and threw seven shutout innings in a 3-0 win.

Those victories gave Gonzales a 2-0 mark in six career starts against the Angels and lowered his ERA to 3.06.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the visiting Chicago White Sox, Gonzales allowed two runs and four hits over 6 1/3 innings and the offense supported him well in the 8-2 win.

Seattle manager Scott Servais told the Seattle Times that the Mariners play better overall when Gonzales is on the mound.

“He sets the tone,” Servais said. “There’s a reason there’s a lot of good defensive plays made behind Marco — he works really quick, he’s throwing the ball over the plate, he keeps attacking, our fielders are on their toes.”

A few hitters for Los Angeles have had success against Gonzales.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout is 7-for-15 in his career against Gonzales, shortstop Andrelton Simmons is 6-for-13, and backup first baseman Jefry Marte is 3-for-10 with two home runs.

Felix Pena (1-1, 3.34) will get the start got the Angels.

The reliever turned starter this season has never faced the Mariners in his three-year career. His first 38 appearances came out of the bullpen before he made his first career start June 19 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has a 2.73 ERA in six starts overall, but this will be the first against an American League West opponent.

He threw a career-high six innings in his last outing Tuesday, limiting the White Sox to two runs and four hits, but took the loss 4-2.