Maddon: Russell playing for Cubs wouldn’t be distraction

CHICAGO (AP) — Manager Joe Maddon says it would not be a distraction if shortstop Addison Russell plays again for the Chicago Cubs.

Maddon has “no idea” if he will and knows “nothing about the process … playing itself out.” He spoke prior to Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Russell has not been with the team since Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave Friday following a blog post attributed to Melissa Reidy containing allegations of emotional and physical abuse while they were married. Reidy also suggested on Instagram last year Russell was unfaithful and a friend of hers accused him of hitting his wife in a post later deleted.

Russell has denied the accusations. The leave could be extended for seven-day periods if the union agrees.