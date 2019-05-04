Los Angeles takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Houston

Houston Astros (18-14, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-17, third in the AL West)

Monterrey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (1-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Angels: Trevor Cahill (1-2, 5.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Angels are 5-12 against AL West opponents. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .463.

The Astros are 9-5 against teams from the AL West. The Houston offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the MLB. Josh Reddick leads the team with an average of .344. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with eight home runs and is slugging .469. Tommy La Stella is 9-for-31 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .504. Carlos Correa is 14-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Astros: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Cody Allen: 10-day IL (spine), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).