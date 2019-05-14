Los Angeles hosts San Diego, aims to build on Ryu’s strong showing

San Diego Padres (22-19, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (3-1, 1.55 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers are 11-5 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .341, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .473.

The Padres are 11-11 against NL West Division opponents. San Diego has hit 60 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Franmil Reyes leads the team with 11, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 24 extra base hits and is batting .407. Justin Turner is 13-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Reyes leads the Padres with 11 home runs home runs and is slugging .562. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-33 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).