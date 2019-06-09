Los Angeles faces off against San Francisco in division matchup

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-21, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-37, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-1, 3.69 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (3-5, 4.05 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL West rivals San Francisco and Los Angeles will meet at Oracle Park.

The Giants are 12-15 against NL West opponents. The San Francisco pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.67, Jeff Samardzija leads the staff with a mark of 3.72.

The Dodgers are 19-14 on the road. Los Angeles leads the National League in hitting with a .264 batting average, Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .362. The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-2. Rich Hill secured his third victory and Corey Seager went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Samardzija took his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with nine home runs and is slugging .477. Brandon Crawford is 6-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs and has 54 RBIs. Seager is 16-for-37 with eight doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Buster Posey: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-day IL (hip).