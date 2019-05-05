Los Angeles chases series sweep against San Diego

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-13, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-16, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Padres: Nick Margevicius (3-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will sweep the series over San Diego with a win.

The Padres are 9-9 against the rest of their division. San Diego has hit 50 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Manny Machado leads them with eight, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 11-4 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .457, good for second in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .847 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 14 home runs. The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-6. Ross Stripling secured his second victory and Max Muncy went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Kirby Yates took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 35 hits and has 20 RBIs. Machado is 10-for-40 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs and is batting .415. Austin Barnes is 8-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).