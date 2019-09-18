Los Angeles Angels to visit the New York Yankees

Los Angeles Angels (68-83, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (99-53, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dillon Peters (3-3, 4.83 ERA) Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-8, 4.95 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -292; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Trout and the Angels will take on the Yankees Wednesday.

The Yankees are 54-22 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .329.

The Angels have gone 32-44 away from home. Los Angeles is slugging .427 as a unit. Mike Trout leads the team with a slugging percentage of .647. The Yankees won the last meeting 8-0. Jonathan Loaisiga earned his second victory and Gleyber Torres went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Noe Ramirez took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torres leads the Yankees with 38 home runs and has 91 RBIs. LeMahieu has 15 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for New York.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 159 hits and is batting .290. Shohei Ohtani is 7-for-24 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Angels: 3-7, .215 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), J.A. Happ: (bicep), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (foot), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee).