Los Angeles Angels to visit the Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels (57-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (62-57, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 3.60 ERA) Red Sox: Andrew Cashner (10-7, 4.68 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking for a series win with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Red Sox are 30-31 in home games. Boston ranks second in the league in hitting with a .274 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the club with an average of .320.

The Angels are 28-33 in road games. Los Angeles has slugged .436 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .675. The Angels won the last meeting 12-4. Taylor Cole earned his second victory and Justin Upton went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Rick Porcello took his ninth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 88 RBIs and is batting .320. J.D. Martinez has 16 hits and is batting .471 over the last 10 games for Boston.

Trout leads the Angels with 118 hits and has 92 RBIs. Brian Goodwin is 5-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 2-8, .201 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back).

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: (infection), Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).