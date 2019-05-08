Loaisiga expected to start as New York hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (19-19, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (21-14, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to Yankee Stadium to face the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are 12-8 on their home turf. New York ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .258 batting average, DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .324.

The Mariners are 12-8 on the road. Seattle has slugged .465, good for third in in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .683 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and nine home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 7-3. CC Sabathia earned his second victory and Brett Gardner went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for New York. Felix Hernandez took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 11 home runs and has 21 RBIs. Luke Voit is 13-for-38 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 39 hits and is batting .269. Edwin Encarnacion is 7-for-29 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners: 2-8, .193 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (left knee inflammation), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Ryon Healy: day-to-day (groin).