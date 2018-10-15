LEADING OFF: Yelich, Brewers face Dodgers, ALCS has day off

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich is heading home for Game 3 of the NL Championship Series with the matchup against the Dodgers tied at 1-all. Yelich, the favorite for NL MVP, was born in Thousand Oaks, California, and went to Westlake High School before he was selected by the Marlins in the first round of the 2010 draft. The 26-year-old Yelich is a .326 hitter with six homers and 17 RBIs in 37 career games against the Dodgers, but he went 1 for 8 with three strikeouts in the first two games of the series against the NL West champions.

DOING BETTER?

The Red Sox will see how ace Chris Sale is feeling after a stomach illness sent him to the hospital. The team said Sale was spending the night at Massachusetts General Hospital for observation after being admitted earlier Sunday.

Boston and the Astros have a day off before the AL Division resumes in Houston on Tuesday with the clubs tied at one game each.

The 29-year-old Sale struggled with his control in Boston’s 7-2 loss in the opener Saturday night. He missed nearly six weeks from late July into September with mild left shoulder inflammation.

PAST PERFORMANCE

Milwaukee right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, who gets the ball in Game 3 of the NLCS, is 3-0 with a 1.15 ERA in his last three starts going back to the regular season, but he hasn’t fared very well in Los Angeles. Chacin had his worst start of the season at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 2, allowing nine runs, eight earned, and five hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 21-5 loss. He is 5-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 12 career starts at Los Angeles.

“I’m just going to go out, just try to give my team a chance to win the game and just have fun,” Chacin said.

NICE JOB

The Braves might be set to announce a new contract for manager Brian Snitker. General manager Alex Anthopoulos is going to address the media, and Snitker’s future is expected to be a main topic.

Snitker, who turns 63 on Wednesday, guided the Braves to a surprising NL East title with a 90-72 record. A longtime member of the Atlanta organization, he took over as manager during the 2016 seasons after Fredi Gonzalez was fired.