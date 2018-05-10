LEADING OFF: Price to rejoin Red Sox, Harvey reports to Reds

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

HOME COOKING

CC Sabathia (2-0, 1.39 ERA) and the rolling New York Yankees go for their 18th victory in 19 games and a three-game sweep of rival Boston. New York (26-10) has won eight straight overall and 11 in a row at home. The new AL East leaders have sole possession of the best record in the majors for the first time since July 27, 2012. The Yankees are on a 35-8 tear in the Bronx since Sept. 2, including the postseason, and at 16-5 have the best home record in the majors this year. Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0, 5.29) pitches for the Red Sox.

PRICE PLAN

Red Sox lefty David Price is expected to rejoin the team at Yankee Stadium, a day after being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand. He was sent back to Boston this week after experiencing numbness for the second time this season.

Manager Alex Cora hasn’t ruled out Price to pitch Saturday’s game at Toronto. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is an uncommon injury for baseball players. It’s caused by repeated motions, such as typing, and is more common among esports athletes. Price is a longtime video game enthusiast, and recently said he’s spent a lot of time playing the popular Fortnite. Cora said he didn’t think video games had brought on the syndrome, but he said Fortnite might be discussed when he sits down with Price to lay out a recovery plan.

HOWDY

Matt Harvey meets his new team when the Cincinnati Reds open a series at Dodger Stadium. The Reds got Harvey from the Mets for catcher Devin Mesoraco on Tuesday, and the former ace has been working out in Los Angeles since being cut last weekend.

Interim Reds manager Jim Riggleman hasn’t decided when Harvey will pitch or whether he’ll initially be used as a starter or reliever. Harvey was 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in eight games for the Mets, four starts.

LOOKING GOOD

Marlins rookie Caleb Smith hasn’t given up a run in his last two starts, totaling 12 2/3 innings against Colorado and Cincinnati. The 26-year-old lefty tries to extend his nice run when he faces Atlanta.

HARD TO HIT

Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler pitches for the first time since starting a combined no-hitter last week in Mexico. The 23-year-old righty threw six strong innings against the Padres, and the Los Angeles bullpen finished it off. Buehler (2-0, 1.13 ERA) takes on the visiting Reds.

MENDING

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird is set to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa as he works back from ankle surgery. The oft-injured Bird has been playing in extended spring training and homered Tuesday. Bird had surgery March 27 and was projected to miss nearly two months. Manager Aaron Boone estimated Bird would need 10 to 20 days on a rehab assignment before he’d be ready to return to the major leagues.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball