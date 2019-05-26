LEADING OFF: Price ill, Jays slump, HR-prone Hess at Coors

A look at what’s happening around the majors Sunday:

AILING

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price is on the mend after he left his start at Houston due to flu-like symptoms. Price threw 15 pitches before leaving with two out in the first inning. It was the shortest start of Price’s career.

After allowing a single to Michael Brantley, manager Alex Cora rushed from the dugout to visit Price. Following a short conversation, Cora motioned to the bullpen, replacing Price with Colton Brewer.

Price was placed on the injured list on May 3 with left elbow tendinitis. He returned Monday and allowed two unearned runs in five innings against the Blue Jays.

BIG NAMES, LITTLE OFFENSE

Toronto has some Hall of Fame last names in its lineup, but the Blue Jays aren’t putting up anywhere near Cooperstown numbers.

The Blue Jays got thumped 19-4 by San Diego on Saturday for their fourth straight loss. Toronto has lots of problems, and there’s no doubt the offense is a major issue. The team is last in the majors with a .215 batting average.

There’s hope that two young sons of Hall of Famers —Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio— can help the Blue Jays break out. So far, it hasn’t happened. Guerrero has flashed his talent with five home runs, but is hitting just .222. Biggio is 0 for 6 since being called up Friday.

LOOK OUT!

Baltimore’s David Hess has already surrendered a major league-high 17 home runs in 45 1/3 innings this season. Now the right-hander gets a date at (gulp) Coors Field.

The Colorado Rockies‘ home is known for its thin air and homer-happy games. The 25-year-old Hess is 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA and he’s struggled to keep opponents in the park, no matter how far it is above sea level.

Hess isn’t the only Orioles pitcher giving up the longball. Baltimore had given up a whopping 111 home runs through Friday.

SOUND FAMILIAR?

Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of the Boston Red Sox great, is in the majors.

The 28-year-old outfielder went 0 for 3 for San Francisco in his big league debut Saturday. He also scored a run after getting hit by a pitch against Arizona.

Drafted by the Orioles in 2013, he played 703 games in the minors before getting called up. He was hitting .316 with 12 home runs for Triple-A Sacramento.

His grandfather is Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski — Yaz had 3,419 career hits and won the 1967 Triple Crown.

WHY BUNT?

The Tigers are the only team in the majors without a sacrifice bunt this season. They tried in extra innings Saturday, but Josh Harrison popped out and Detroit eventually lost to the Mets 5-4 in the 13th.

Last year, the Tigers had 15 sacrifice bunts under manager Ron Gardenhire, just below the AL average of 17 per team. Detroit might get another chance when it plays under NL rules at Citi Field in the series finale.