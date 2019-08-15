LEADING OFF: Indians head to NYC for a week, Arrieta’s call

A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday:

BIG APPLE TEST

José Ramírez, Francisco Lindor and the Indians own the majors’ best record since early June, going 43-19 while whittling away an 11 1/2-game deficit in the AL Central. Now, Yasiel Puig and his new teammates are set to spend more than a week in New York, starting with a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Adam Plutko (4-3, 4.68 ERA) pitches the opener, taking on a big-hitting Yankees team that has the best record in the majors and has won five in a row. After taking on Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge and the Yanks, the Indians move across town for a three-game set vs. the Mets and their talented rotation. Cleveland has never played at Citi Field — its only trip to face the Mets was in 2004 at Shea Stadium.

WINNING WAYS

Oakland righty Mike Fiers (11-3, 3.30 ERA) takes a nine-game winning streak into this outing at home against Houston. Fiers, who pitched a no-hitter for the Astros in 2015, has no-decisions in all three starts vs. the AL West leaders this year.

Aaron Sanchez (5-14, 5.60) starts for Houston. Leading the majors in losses when he was traded from Toronto to the Astros last month, Sanchez is trying for his third straight victory since the deal.

ARRIETA’S DECISION

Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta likely will have season-ending surgery soon because of a bone spur in his pitching elbow. He’s having an MRI and will determine his course of action after that.

Arrieta was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He’s been pitching through pain for several starts but his inability to go more than five innings led him to shut it down.

The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner with the Cubs joined the Phils on a three-year, $75 million contract in March 2018. He is 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA this season and was 10-11 with a 3.96 ERA last year.

NOTHING YET

The Marlins have the worst record in the National League going into their game at home against Walker Buehler (10-2, 3.08 ERA) and the Dodgers.

Miami appears headed to its second straight last-place finish under CEO Derek Jeter, who isn’t ready to say whether manager — and former Yankees teammate — Don Mattingly will return next season. Mattingly is in the final year of a four-year contract.

“To be fair to Donnie, it’s something we need to talk about sooner rather than later,” Jeter said. “There are a lot of things that go into it. Donnie has done a good job.”

Said Mattingly: “I’d love to be back, especially if they want me back.”