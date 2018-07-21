Keuchel working on no-hitter for Astros vs Angels through 6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Justin Upton ended Dallas Keuchel’s bid for a no-hitter in the seventh inning when shortstop Marwin Gonzalez couldn’t snag his high line drive.

The Houston Astros left-hander hadn’t allowed a hit with two outs in the seventh inning Friday night when Upton smoked a line drive. Gonzalez leaped and got a glove on the Los Angeles Angels slugger’s drive, but it trickled into the outfield.

The Angel Stadium scorer awarded a hit to Upton, who was just the second baserunner allowed by Keuchel in the first game back from the All-Star break for the defending World Series champions.

The heavily bearded Keuchel has never allowed fewer than three hits in a complete game during his career, but he got within seven of becoming the first left-hander to throw a no-hit complete game for the Astros, who have 11 no-hitters in franchise history.

Keuchel retired the Angels’ first nine batters, and then the next nine after walking leadoff hitter David Fletcher in the fourth.

Houston led 3-0 after seven innings.

—

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball