Keuchel declines Houston’s 1-year qualifying offer

HOUSTON (AP) — Starter Dallas Keuchel has declined the one-year qualifying offer the Houston Astros offered him.

Keuchel could still sign with the Astros, but if he signs with another team before next year’s draft the Astros will receive a compensation draft pick in the 2019 draft.

Monday was the deadline for players who received qualifying offers to accept or decline them.

Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young winner, was drafted by the Astros in 2009 and has spent his entire career in Houston.

He went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in an AL-leading 34 starts last season and is 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA in 192 games in his career.

The 30-year-old left-hander’s best season came the year he won the Cy Young when he won a career-high 20 games with a career-low 2.48 ERA in 33 starts.