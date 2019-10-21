Kendrick, Zimmerman among vet first-timers in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Howie Kendrick is in the postseason for the eighth time in his 14 major league seasons, having played in October for three different teams. This time, he is finally on a World Series team.

“This is a dream come true,” the 36-year-old utilityman, who has been in 43 playoff games, said Monday before the Washington Nationals worked out in Houston. “Been in the playoffs many times, and this is truly special.”

Washington’s appearance in the World Series also means the first time for Ryan Zimmerman, the first guy ever drafted by the Nationals in 2005 and the only player to wear their uniform in each of their 15 seasons.

“This has obviously been an unbelievable ride, and I’m just trying to soak it all in,” the 35-year-old Zimmerman said.

They aren’t the only players with more than a decade of big league service time that are World Series first-timers.

Astros reliever Joe Smith has made 782 appearances for six teams over the past 13 seasons. Asdrúbal Cabrera, who rejoined the Nationals after getting released by Texas in early August, is also in his 13th season with his sixth franchise.

Stephen Strasburg was Washington’s first pick in the 2009 draft, and the pitcher made his big league debut the next season.