Keller scheduled to start for Royals at Braves

Kansas City Royals (38-64, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-42, first in the AL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-9, 4.18 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.61 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Kansas City will face off at SunTrust Park Wednesday.

The Braves are 30-22 in home games. Atlanta ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .262 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the club with an average of .302.

The Royals have gone 16-35 away from home. Kansas City is slugging .407 as a unit. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a slugging percentage of .542. The Royals won the last meeting 5-4. Tim Hill earned his first victory and Alex Gordon went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Anthony Swarzak registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 53 extra base hits and is batting .302. Ronald Acuna Jr. has 13 hits and is batting .302 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 132 hits and is batting .308. Jorge Soler is 10-for-31 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Royals: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).