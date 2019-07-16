Kansas City plays Chicago, aims to build on Junis’ strong showing

Chicago White Sox (42-48, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (33-62, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Royals: Glenn Sparkman (2-5, 5.18 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jakob Junis. Junis went seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Royals are 17-26 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has hit 91 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 25, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The White Sox are 22-17 against AL Central Division opponents. Chicago has slugged .408 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .530 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 16 home runs. The Royals won the last meeting 5-2. Jakob Junis recorded his fifth victory and Hunter Dozier went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Kansas City. Lucas Giolito took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 25 home runs and has 64 RBIs. Cam Gallagher is 5-for-14 with a double, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 98 hits and is batting .271. Moncada is 14-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: day-to-day (hand), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).