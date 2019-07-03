Jurado scheduled to start for Texas against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (43-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (46-39, third in the AL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-4, 3.80 ERA, .99 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Rangers: Ariel Jurado (5-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rangers are 19-21 against AL West teams. Texas has hit 117 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with 20, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats.

The Angels are 16-24 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .332 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .438. The Angels won the last meeting 9-4. Trevor Cahill earned his third victory and Kole Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Pete Fairbanks registered his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 35 extra base hits and is batting .278. Nomar Mazara is 9-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 41 extra base hits and has 57 RBIs. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-26 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Asdrubal Cabrera: day-to-day (back stiffness), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Cam Bedrosian: day-to-day (head/face), Brian Goodwin: day-to-day (wrist), Tommy La Stella: day-to-day (shin), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).