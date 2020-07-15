Judge HRs off Yanks teammate Paxton, returns from stiff neck

NEW YORK (AP) — Right fielder Aaron Judge homered off James Paxton when the slugger returned to the New York Yankees’ intrasquad lineup on Wednesday after missing five days due to a stiff neck.

Judge homered to center on the second pitch from Paxton, who was pitching his first intrasquad game following back surgery on Feb. 5. Giancarlo Stanton also homered against Paxton in the first inning.

New ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start the July 23 opener at Washington, and manager Aaron Boone said Paxton will start the second game at the Nationals on July 25.

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled for a bullpen session Thursday, his first action since he was struck on the head by a liner off the bat of Stanton on July 4.

“Every step of the way, as we’ve ramped up his workload he’s responded well,” Boone said. “We’d hope that he’d be able to see live hitters before opening day. Obviously, you’d want to get a couple bullpens in and then face live hitters.”

Boone wouldn’t commit to a starter for the third game, on July 26 against the Nats.

New York remains unsure whether closer Aroldis Chapman and second baseman DJ LeMaheiu will be available for the opening. Both have been absent from training following positive tests for COVID-19.

“First things first, is getting them negative and back,” Boone said. “And when that happens, we’ll kind of make an evaluation of where we think they are and what’s the best course moving forward. But I haven’t let myself look at a day like, oh, we need them in by here.”