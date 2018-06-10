Judge held out of Yankees’ lineup to rest jammed left thumb

NEW YORK (AP) Aaron Judge is being held out of the starting lineup to rest his jammed left thumb as the New York Yankees try for a Subway Series sweep against the Mets.

With an off day coming up Monday, manager Aaron Boone says he’s just playing ”the long game” and simply wants to take the opportunity to give Judge consecutive days off. The slugger hurt his thumb sliding into second base during the first inning of Friday night’s series opener at Citi Field. He remained in the game and played Saturday night as well, hitting a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning of a 4-3 victory.

Giancarlo Stanton was set to play right field Sunday night in place of Judge, who was available off the bench.

Boone says Judge feels good and fought him on the decision a little bit.

The Yankees began the night with the best record in the majors at 42-18. Judge, last season’s AL Rookie of the Year, was batting .271 with a team-high 18 homers and 45 RBIs.

