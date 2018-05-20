Josh Harrison returns to Pirates after 5-week absence

PITTSBURGH (AP) Josh Harrison has been activated from the disabled list by the Pittsburgh Pirates after missing five weeks with a broken left pinkie, a week less than originally forecast.

Harrison started Sunday against San Diego, his first appearance since he was hit by a pitch from Miami’s Jose Urena on April 15. The two-time All-Star broke the same bone last September when he was hit by Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle.

Right-hander Nick Kingham was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot.

Pittsburgh went 15-15 while Harrison was out. He was hitting .263 with a .328 on-base percentage as the Pirates primary leadoff hitter, and Adam Frazier and Sean Rodriguez split time in his absence.

”Adam and Sean have done everything that they could do, but we’ve missed some production at the top of the lineup,” general manager Neal Huntington said,

The 26-year-old Kingham is 2-1 with a 3.44 ERA in three starts. The rookie got opportunities due to Joe Musgrove’s shoulder injury. Musgrove is expected to make his season debut Friday against St. Louis.

