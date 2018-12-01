Braves agree to terms with Jonny Venters

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Jonny Venters and the Atlanta Braves agreed Friday to a non-guaranteed contract worth $2.25 million, a raise of $1 million.

The 33-year-old reliever, who’s had three Tommy John surgeries, won the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award after appearing in 50 games this season for Tampa Bay and Atlanta. He had a 3.67 ERA.

Before this past season, Venters last pitched in the majors in 2012 in the NL wild-card game.

He made his season debut on April 25 with the Rays, his first start since 2012. The Braves acquired him on July 26 from Tampa Bay in exchange for international signing bonus allocation. He was 4-1 with a 3.54 ERA in 28 games for the Braves.

He was originally drafted by the Braves in 2003 in the 30th round. He appeared in 230 games with Atlanta from 2010-12.