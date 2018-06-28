Jed Lowrie hits game-winning RBI in A’s 3-0 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) The Oakland Athletics leaned on pitching, defense and Jed Lorie’s clutch hitting to overcome their lack of a long ball.

Lowrie hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and Chris Bassitt pitched six innings to help Oakland beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The A’s did not clear the fences, ending their major league-record streak at 27 road games.

”We put home run swings on them,” manager Bob Melvin said. ”We just didn’t get rewarded for them.”

Detroit’s JaCoby Jones leaped to catch a ball Matt Olson sent over the wall in left in the second inning and Leonys Martin made a pair of catches deep in center field with his back to the plate.

”Anywhere else those are home runs,” Melvin said.

Lowrie did his part at the plate again with a game-winning RBI for the third straight game. He drove in a tiebreaking run in the top of the ninth inning the previous two wins against the Tigers.

”In games when they were close and you need a big at-bat, he’s been giving it to us all year,” Melvin said. ”After a little bit of struggle to be able to do it the way he has on this trip has been borderline spectacular.”

Bassitt (1-3) gave up two hits and five walks while striking out five. He had lost nine straight since his last win in the majors in 2015.

The right-hander expected to have control problems after being in multiple states in recent days.

”I’m just racking up the frequent flier miles,” Bassitt said.

Yusmeiro Petit entered in the seventh for his first of two innings and Jose Iglesias, the first to face the reliever, hit an infield single his stolen base was over turned by video review. Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his second save in three chances, sealing the shutout.

Mike Fiers (5-5) allowed a run on five hits and one walk over seven innings as Detroit lost its eighth straight game.

”This happens with young guys,” Tigers bench coach Steve Liddle said. ”The team starts to struggle and they start trying to do too much. A lot of our guys are new to the majors either this year or last year.”

Joe Jimenez kept Detroit within a run in the eighth before the A’s gave themselves a bigger cushion against Alex Wilson. Josh Phegley and Dustin Fowler hit RBI doubles in the ninth off Wilson, putting Oakland ahead 3-0.

OUT OF HERE

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected after the third inning for arguing with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale.

”Ron saw a couple things he didn’t like and he had to protect our player,” bench coach Steve Liddle said. ”And, that’s why you’re talking to me.”

ALSO OUT

The Tigers fired pitching coach Chris Bosio, saying he made insensitive comments to another employee of the team.

”I have to take seriously what the comments were,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said, declining to give details. ”And, the action we took was appropriate.”

The Tigers promoted bullpen coach Rick Anderson to replace Bosio. Roving pitching instructor A.J. Sager will be the team’s bullpen coach until Triple-A Toledo pitching coach Jeff Pico takes his place next week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Trevor Cahill, on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right Achilles tendon is scheduled for another bullpen Friday.

ROSTER MOVE

The A’s put RHP Daniel Mengden on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 25, with a sprained right foot and recalled Bassitt from Triple-A Nashville. Mengden (6-6) has started 16 games, tying LHP Sean Manaea for the team lead.

UP NEXT

Manaea (7-6) will be pitching to help his team sweep the four-game series while Detroit counters with RHP Michael Fulmer (3-6).

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball