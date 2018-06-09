Jankowski’s bases-loaded single lifts Padres over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) Travis Jankowski tries to have a short memory when it comes to setbacks. That approach helped the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

An inning after striking out with a runner in scoring position, Jankowski hit a go-ahead bases-loaded single in the eighth to lift the Padres over the Miami Marlins 5-4.

Jankowski hit a line drive with two outs off reliever Drew Rucinski (1-1) that scored Hunter Renfroe, who had reached on a pinch-hit two-out double and advanced following walks to Raffy Lopez and Matt Szczur.

Article continues below ...

”I’ve struck out plenty of times in my life so that’s something that I know is going to happen,” Jankowski said. ”I probably think about it 20 or 30 seconds and then it’s over and gone. You learn from it and move on.

”I just put a good swing on a pitch I could handle and got an RBI.”

Craig Stammen (4-0) allowed two inherited runners to score over 1 2/3 innings. He has three relief wins in his last five outings.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect eighth and Kirby Yates got his second save with a scoreless ninth, locking down San Diego’s fifth win in six games.

”You like bullpen games,” Padres manager Andy Green said. ”When it comes down to it, you like your bullpen versus their bullpen. You like your chances.”

The Marlins rallied from a 4-1 deficit with a three-run sixth that chased starter Tyson Ross. Derek Dietrich hit a leadoff homer and Justin Bour scored from third on a wild pitch by Stammen. Brian Anderson scored from second on second baseman Jose Pirela’s fielding error.

”Our guys kept coming,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. ”It was one of those games where everybody kept hanging in there and we felt like we had a chance to win.”

Ross pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed four runs and six hits.

Cory Spangenberg had a run-scoring single and Freddy Galvis an RBI double off starter Dan Straily to key the Padres to a 3-0 lead in the first. Jose Pirela also scored from third on a passed ball in the inning.

Straily was hit around the right side of his chest by Eric Hosmer’s line drive timed at 110 mph in the second at-bat of the game. Straily slumped to the mound and grimaced in pain. Marlins trainers treated him before Straily took a few practice pitches and resumed pitching.

”It definitely took the wind out of me,” Straily said. ”I felt myself kind of spinning around. I think first I was looking for the baseball down at my feet, but then I just started to really lose my breath so I just went to the ground.

”Once we kind of figured out where I got hit, I knew I would be able to continue. It was just a matter of re-gathering myself and my focus and making sure everything was good.”

An X-ray after the game revealed no break, according to Straily, who lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowed nine hits and four runs.

Dietrich’s single scored Starlin Castro in the third to cut San Diego’s lead to 3-1. The Padres regained the three-run advantage on Galvis’ leadoff home run in the fourth.

BOUR VS HORSE?

Burly Marlins first baseman Justin Bour is not fleet of foot but he legged out a one-out double that resulted in the Marlins’ second run in the sixth.

”It looked a lot like that horse at the end when it was shown on the screen out there,” Mattingly said, referring Justify’s win at the Belmont Stakes to clinch a rare Triple Crown. ”Bour and that horse could probably run a pretty race.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Joey Lucchesi, sidelined because of a strained right hip, continues to make progress toward a return and could make a minor league rehab assignment late next week.

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado has begun light workouts as he recovers from a strained hamstring that sidelined him May 25.

UP NEXT

Padres: Clayton Richard (4-6, 4.67 ERA) will start against Miami on Sunday. The Padres have won four of Richards’ last five starts, including a 3-2 victory on May 30 in which he got a no-decision.

Marlins: Fresh of his first win of the season Tuesday in St. Louis, Jose Urena (1-7, 4.60) will start the series finale Sunday. Urena lost his seventh decision in a six-inning, one-run allowed outing against the Padres on May 30.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball