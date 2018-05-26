Injured Orioles closer Britton ready for rehab assignment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Injured Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton is scheduled to start a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Norfolk.

The left-hander is coming back from right Achilles’ tendon surgery.

Britton threw a two-inning simulated game before the Orioles played Tampa Bay on Saturday. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said ”everything went great for Zach.”

Britton also went through fielding drills.

Reliever Darren O’Day, out since May 6th with a hyperextended right elbow, will resume throwing Tuesday. He got a cortisone shot Friday.

