Injured All-Star SS Lindor arrives at Indians spring complex

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Injured shortstop Francisco Lindor arrived at the Cleveland Indians spring training complex Thursday, exactly six weeks before their season opener.

The three-time All-Star strained his right calf while working out recently in Florida. The team said last week the injury would keep one of baseball’s best all-around players out seven to nine weeks. He won’t be on the field for the start of camp.

Manager Terry Francona said that he’s “betting on the under” of that timetable because the 25-year-old shortstop is in good shape and works hard.

Francona said there are no plans to slide third baseman Carlos Santana to shortstop, even though he has played 109 games at that position. Among the options are Yu Chang, Mike Freeman and Max Moroff.

Lindor avoided salary arbitration last month by agreeing to a $10.55 million contract for 2019.