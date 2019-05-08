Indians look to stop 3-game skid

Chicago White Sox (16-18, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (18-16, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (2-4, 6.69 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Indians are 4-9 against AL Central opponents. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .296, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .408.

The White Sox are 8-8 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 5.52, Ivan Nova leads the staff with a mark of 7.04. The White Sox won the last meeting 9-1. Nova secured his first victory and Yoan Moncada went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Trevor Bauer registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonys Martin leads the Indians with five home runs and has eight RBIs. Santana is 9-for-39 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with eight home runs and is batting .280. Leury Garcia has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (right arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: day-to-day (lower back stiffness), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).