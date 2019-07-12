Indians’ Kluber arm healing, close to throwing in bullpen

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Corey Kluber’s broken right arm is healing as hoped, and he could begin throwing bullpen sessions soon.

Kluber was struck by a line drive on May 1 in Miami. Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner had a “good checkup” and doctors are now determining when the right-hander can pitch off a mound.

Asked if it could be within weeks, Francona said: “That’s probably a decent guess, estimation.”

Kluber has been able to run and work on his conditioning, and he has been strengthening his arm by playing long toss. Francona said he stretched and threw from 150 feet this week.

The Indians hope Kluber might be able to come back this season. Cleveland also is missing right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.