Indians allow 7 in 9th, lose to Reds 7-4 after Bauer’s gem

CLEVELAND (AP) Joey Votto hit a go-ahead three-run double during a seven-run ninth inning and the Cleveland Indians bullpen wasted a gem from Trevor Bauer in a 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Indians closer Cody Allen (2-4) allowed six runs after getting two outs in the ninth, the last three charged on Votto’s sharp hit to right off Dan Otero. Adam Duvall also doubled in two in the ninth, while Jose Peraza and Eugenio Suarez each hit an RBI single. Cincinnati had seven straight batters reach with two outs, and the inning didn’t end until Scooter Gennett ran into the third out at third base on Suarez’s single.

Cleveland’s bullpen entered Tuesday with a 5.13 ERA, better only than the Rockies (5.28) and Royals (5.35).

Bauer was brilliant, striking out 12 over eight scoreless innings in his first appearance since being named to the All-Star team for the first time. The right-hander allowed three singles, walked one and didn’t allow a hit until Jesse Winker hit a one-out single in the fifth.

Former Cleveland reliever Kyle Crockett (1-0) recorded the final two outs in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his second save in two nights and his 19th of the season.

RED SOX 8, RANGERS 4

BOSTON (AP) – Andrew Benintendi bolstered his All-Star credentials with a pair of doubles and two RBIs in his final game before fan votes are tallied, and Boston extended its winning streak to eight games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a pair of RBI doubles and Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run triple as Boston scored five runs in the third and won for the 15th time in 18 games.

Matt Barnes (3-2) got the win with one inning of relief. He was the fourth of five relievers the Red Sox rode to another victory and improve on the best record in the majors.

Rougned Odor homered and Joey Gallo hit a two-run double for the Rangers, who have lost four of five.

Yovani Gallardo (3-1) made it through the first two innings without allowing a baserunner, but ran into trouble in the third.

RAYS 5, TIGERS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Wilson Ramos hit a three-run homer, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Rays beat Detroit.

The Rays moved three games above .500 for the first time since Aug. 6 last year after posting their 13th win in the last 14 home games.

Ramos, elected to start at catcher for the AL in next week’s All-Star Game, keyed a five-run third inning when he connected off Matthew Boyd (4-8) for his 14th homer. That tied John Flaherty (1999) for the most in a season by a Tampa Bay catcher.

Ryne Stanek pitched two innings as the opener for the Rays on their latest bullpen day. He allowed a first-inning single to Niko Goodrum. Jose Alvarado (1-3) and Jaime Schultz followed Stanek, and both went two hitless innings.

BREWERS 8, MARLINS 4

MIAMI (AP) – Christian Yelich had three hits and four RBIs, Travis Shaw homered and Milwaukee beat Miami.

Shaw and Tyler Saladino had two RBIs each, and Milwaukee won for the seventh time in nine games. Jhoulys Chacin (8-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Corbin Burnes pitched two perfect innings in his major league debut for the save.

Miami’s Pablo Lopez (1-1) pitched six innings and allowed five runs.

PHILLIES 7, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Enyel De Los Santos won his major league debut and Philadelphia got home runs from Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera in a victory over New York.

Franco drove in four runs as the Phillies, who began the day tied with Atlanta atop the NL East, won for the 10th time in 13 games. Nick Williams had three hits and two RBIs, and Rhys Hoskins also got three hits.

De Los Santos (1-0) allowed three runs and five hits over 6 1/3 effective innings. The 22-year-old right-hander was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he was 9-3 with a 1.89 ERA in 16 starts, and matched against another starter making his big league debut in Drew Gagnon (0-1) of the Mets.

It was the first time a Phillies starter made his debut against another starter in his first outing since Sept. 25, 1944, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 5

BALTIMORE (AP) – Manny Machado hit two home runs, Jonathan Schoop singled in the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Baltimore rallied past New York.

Greg Bird homered and drove in four runs for the Yankees, who own an inexplicable 4-5 record against the last-place Orioles.

Machado brought the Orioles back from deficits of 3-2 and 5-3 before Schoop won it in the ninth against Dellin Betances (1-3).

Zach Britton (1-0) worked the ninth for Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 6, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) – Russell Martin’s sharp single in Toronto’s five-run eighth drove in the go-ahead run, Marcus Stroman allowed pitched seven strong innings, and Toronto beat Atlanta to knock the Braves out of first place.

The Braves, who have lost six of their last seven, fell to second in the NL East after beginning the day tied with Philadelphia for the lead. Atlanta had held at least a share of first since May 30.

Toronto was limited to three hits through seven innings by Julio Teheran and Jesse Biddle, and the game was tied 1-1. The Blue Jays broke out with five hits off A.J. Minter (3-2) and Shane Carle in the eighth.

Stroman (2-6) gave up one run and six hits with two walks in seven innings for his second win in Atlanta in two seasons.

NATIONALS 5, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer, Daniel Murphy doubled twice and had four hits, and Washington beat Pittsburgh.

Rendon hit his 13th homer off starter Joe Musgrove (3-4) in the fifth inning, and Washington added three more runs in the sixth against the bullpen.

Jeremy Hellickson pitched five strong innings, and the bullpen closed it out from there. Hellickson (3-1) allowed two hits and struck out three, leaving after 67 pitches.

Bryce Harper went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts for Washington. His batting average fell to .215.

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 5, 11 INNINGS

HOUSTON (AP) – Alex Bregman homered twice and his tapper just in front of the plate in the 11th inning led to a bizarre play that ended the game, as catcher Jonathan Lucroy’s throwing error handed Houston a wild victory over Oakland.

Justin Verlander pitched six sharp innings and the Astros took a 4-0 lead into the ninth before Oakland tied it.

Stephen Piscotty hit a solo homer in the top of the 11th off Collin McHugh (5-0) to put the A’s ahead, but the Astros staged their own rally.

All-Star closer Blake Treinen (5-2) took the loss. He had converted 20 straight save chances since April 18.

CARDINALS 14, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Dexter Fowler broke out of a slump with his fourth career grand slam, Miles Mikolas tossed six innings of three-hit ball and St. Louis routed Chicago.

Kolten Wong had four hits, including a two-run homer and a double, as every Cardinals starter except All-Star catcher Yadier Molina got at least one hit. Jose Martinez had three hits and two RBIs.

Fowler’s first homer since May 6 capped a seven-run sixth. Mikolas (10-3), selected to his first All-Star team Sunday, allowed two runs and struck out six.

White Sox starter Dylan Covey (3-5) lasted five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) and nine hits. The right-hander lost his fourth straight decision and has an 11.70 ERA in his last five starts.

ROYALS 9, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Adalberto Mondesi had a three-run homer and a career-high four RBIs to help Kansas City snap a 10-game skid.

The Royals scored more than five runs for the first time since June 4 and improved to 26-65 overall, percentage points ahead of Baltimore to avoid owning baseball’s worst record.

Mondesi went deep in the second inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. The middle infielder entered with just six RBIs in 17 games this year.

Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy made his first start since landing on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. He pitched just three innings after experiencing a recurrence of left side tightness.

Brian Flynn (1-1) allowed one hit in four innings of relief to pick up the win.

Twins starter Aaron Slegers (1-1) allowed five runs and got just four outs in his second start of the year.

PADRES 4, DODGERS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Rookie left-hander Eric Lauer came within one out of his first career complete game before allowing Max Muncy’s home run, and Wil Myers homered for the sixth time in four games to lead San Diego.

Austin Hedges had a three-run shot for the Padres.

Lauer (5-5) took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning, facing the heart of the Dodgers‘ order after having thrown 101 pitches. He got Enrique Hernandez to fly out to center and Justin Turner to fly out to deep left before Muncy drove a 1-1 pitch into the seats in left, his 21st.

After throwing 115 pitches, Lauer made way for Kirby Yates, who struck out All-Star Matt Kemp to end it. Myers’ homer to left-center on a 2-1 pitch off Rich Hill (2-4), was his eighth overall.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) – David Peralta and A.J. Pollock homered in Arizona’s four-run seventh inning, and the Diamondbacks won for the fourth straight time at Coors Field.

Nick Ahmed also went deep for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were held in check by Colorado starter Tyler Anderson but a high pitch count ended his night after six innings. They pounced on the Rockies’ bullpen in the seventh.

Jake McGee (1-3) walked Jeff Mathis, allowed a double to pinch-hitter Chris Owings before Peralta hit the first pitch he saw into the seats in right to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead. Pollock hit a solo homer later in the inning off Scott Oberg.

Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer off Archie Bradley in the bottom of the seventh, tying him for the NL lead in that category.

Randall Delgado (2-0) tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief and Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

CUBS 2, GIANTS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Victor Caratini hit an RBI double during a decisive seventh inning, helping Chicago back Jose Quintana in a close game.

A night after losing 2-1 in 11 innings despite a strong start from Kyle Hendricks, the Cubs had enough offense for Quintana (8-6). The left-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings to beat the Giants for the first time in his career after going 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA over his first three starts.

Addison Russell’s one-out double in the seventh chased Giants starter Derek Holland (5-8). Russell advanced on Sam Dyson’s wild pitch and scored on a bad throw by catcher Nick Hundley trying to get Russell at third. Caratini later doubled.

Carl Edwards Jr. struck out the side in order in the seventh, Justin Wilson followed with a perfect eighth and Steve Cishek closed it out for his third save after taking the loss Monday.

ANGELS 9, MARINERS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons each had three hits and two RBIs to lead Los Angeles over Seattle.

The Angels got 15 hits and overcame an injury to starting pitcher Garrett Richards, who left early with right forearm irritation. He is scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday.

Simmons hit a go-ahead double in a four-run fourth. Calhoun and Albert Pujols both homered for Los Angeles.

Seattle All-Star Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the first against Richards, who exited in the third while pitching to Nelson Cruz.

Noe Ramirez (4-3), Cam Bedrosian, Jose Alvarez, Hansel Robles and Taylor Cole combined to pitch 6 1/3 shutout innings in relief.

Mariners starter Mike Leake (8-6) allowed seven runs – five earned – and 11 hits in four innings.

