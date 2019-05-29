Houston’s Correa out for 4-6 weeks with fractured rib

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says his rib was fractured during a massage.

The 2015 AL Rookie of the Year is expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks.

He issued a statement through the team on Wednesday that says “I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating.”

Correa last played on Sunday and that was followed by what manager AJ Hinch called a scheduled day. Hinch said Correa reported soreness around his ribs on Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup.

Correa was sent for evaluation, and general manager Jeff Luhnow announced Wednesday that Correa was being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Correa’s injury is the latest blow to the first-place Astros, already without injured stars George Springer and Jose Altuve.

Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list, forcing the Astros to rely on several players who have little to no major league experience.

Correa is batting .295 this season with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

The Astros recalled INF/OF Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock to take Correa’s spot on the roster.