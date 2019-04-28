Hoskins and the Phillies host division foe Miami

Miami Marlins (8-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (15-12, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-3, 4.44 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will host Miami in a matchup of division rivals.

The Phillies are 12-8 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .328 is fifth in the MLB. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with an OBP of .408.

The Marlins have gone 5-10 against division opponents. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.67. Caleb Smith leads the team with a 2.17 earned run average. The Phillies won the last meeting 12-9. Jake Arrieta earned his fourth victory and Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Trevor Richards took his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .592. Bryce Harper is 9-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 27 hits and has nine RBIs. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Marlins: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: day-to-day (head), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).