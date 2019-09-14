Hernandez expected to start for the Mariners against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (65-82, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (60-88, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-7, 6.53 ERA) Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-6, 6.96 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Chicago and Seattle are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Mariners are 31-42 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .433 this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with a .497 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The White Sox are 30-43 on the road. Chicago has slugged .406 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .536 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 23 home runs. The White Sox won the last meeting 9-7. Josh Osich notched his third victory and Moncada went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and four RBIs for Chicago. Yusei Kikuchi took his 10th loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and is slugging .460. Dylan Moore is 7-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 home runs and is batting .283. Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-40 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .203 batting average, 7.34 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).