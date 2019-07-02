Heavy-hearted Angels return to field after Skaggs’ death

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — With the memory of Tyler Skaggs weighing heavy on their hearts, the Los Angeles Angels prepared to play their first game since the death of the much-loved 27-year-old pitcher who got to play for his favorite childhood team.

General manager Billy Eppler says Skaggs was an exceptional young man with an entire life so full of promise yet to live. The GM says the team will never be the same without him.

The Angels decided to play Tuesday, a night after the postponement of the series opener. Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas on Monday.

Manager Brad Ausmus says the first game was going to be difficult no matter when it was played. He says the game “is going to be a refuge for players” when they can turn their minds off and concentrate on baseball.