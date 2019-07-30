Happ gets the start for Yankees in series opener against Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-54, third in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (67-38, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (3-3, 6.10 ERA) Yankees: J.A. Happ (8-5, 5.23 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Arizona meet to begin a two-game series.

The Yankees are 38-17 on their home turf. New York has a team on-base percentage of .342, good for third in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with a mark of .388.

The Diamondbacks are 30-28 on the road. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .375.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and has 73 RBIs. Didi Gregorius is 13-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 23 home runs home runs and is slugging .576. Carson Kelly is 5-for-19 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .315 batting average, 8.28 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (right knee inflammation), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Brett Gardner: 10-day IL (knee), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).