Happ expected to start for the Yankees against Rays

New York Yankees (55-29, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (50-37, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (7-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Rays: Yonny Chirinos (7-4, 3.10 ERA, .99 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rays are 17-15 against AL East opponents. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Yankees are 27-7 against division opponents. New York has hit 140 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Edwin Encarnacion leads them with 24, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 49 RBIs and is batting .276. Avisail Garcia is 8-for-38 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 61 RBIs and is batting .342. Didi Gregorius is 15-for-39 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Yankees: 8-2, .306 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (wrist), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-day IL (ankle), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (abdomen), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).