Hamels, Cubs to face Nola, Phillies

Chicago Cubs (64-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (61-58, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (6-3, 3.09 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-3, 3.67 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Phillies Wednesday.

The Phillies are 35-26 on their home turf. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 10.1.

The Cubs are 23-36 on the road. Chicago has slugged .451, good for fourth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with a .551 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 28 home runs. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Blake Parker secured his second victory and J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Kyle Ryan took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 52 extra base hits and is batting .242. Bryce Harper is 9-for-37 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Baez leads the Cubs with 28 home runs home runs and is slugging .551. Nicholas Castellanos is 17-for-42 with five doubles, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .295 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (hand), Jay Bruce: (hip).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (pectoral), Craig Kimbrel: (knee), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Steve Cishek: (hip), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).