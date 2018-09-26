Gregorius, Hicks could return to Yankees this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius and center fielder Aaron Hicks could return from injuries during a regular season-ending series this weekend at Boston.

Gregorius was cleared to resume baseball activities after a hand specialist examined his right wrist. Gregorius tore cartilage in the wrist during a head-first slide last weekend while scoring the run that clinched a postseason berth.

“Hopefully some point this weekend, that would be ideal,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone of Gregorius’ return. “Certainly since the first day, he’s come in upbeat and optimistic, and that’s been really good to see. We continue to get pretty good news each day, but I temper it until I know we’re out of the woods.”

Gregorius hit in an indoor cage and took 41 grounders with throws to first base during a 10-minute session before Wednesday night’s game at Tampa Bay.

“I don’t think it was something too crazy to worry about,” Gregorius said. “I want to be out there for the team. As soon as they let me play I’ll be in there.”

The Yankees complete a four-game series on artificial turf at Tropicana Field on Thursday before heading to Fenway Park.

Boone wouldn’t rule out Gregorius starting the Oct. 3 wild-card game against in Oakland Athletics even if he doesn’t play in Boston.

Hicks left Monday night’s 4-1 win over Tampa Bay with left hamstring tightness while running to first and avoiding a double play.

Hicks had an MRI on Tuesday that showed no grade strain or tear. He hit in the cage Wednesday and will run the bases Thursday in preparation for a likely return Friday.

“Nice little workout and everything felt great,” Hicks said.

Infielder Gleyber Torres was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game due to minor hip/groin area discomfort. He should start on Thursday.

“I feel like he’s good to go, but I decided coming over today, especially being on turf, to give him one more day,” Boone said. “There’s no tightness in there today.”