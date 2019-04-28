Gray expected to start for the Reds against Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (11-15, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (16-10, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (0-3, 3.65 ERA, .93 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Cincinnati and St. Louis are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Cardinals are 9-7 against NL Central teams. St. Louis has slugged .464, good for third in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads the club with a .663 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Reds are 3-10 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .208 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .281. The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-3. Dakota Hudson recorded his second victory and Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for St. Louis. Tyler Mahle registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .607. Ozuna is 8-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yasiel Puig leads the Reds with 15 RBIs and is batting .214. Eugenio Suarez is 6-for-38 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .321 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 5-5, .205 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: 10-day IL (knee), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).