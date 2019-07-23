Gibson expected to start for the Twins against the Yankees

New York Yankees (64-35, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (61-38, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (12-2, 3.38 ERA) Twins: Kyle Gibson (9-4, 4.02 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Both New York and Minnesota are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Twins are 31-19 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .497, the best mark in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .552 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Yankees are 26-18 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .338. The Twins won the last meeting 8-6. Lewis Thorpe earned his first victory and Mitch Garver went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Minnesota. CC Sabathia took his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .533. Garver is 9-for-25 with six home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 29 home runs home runs and is slugging .509. LeMahieu is 15-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 7-day IL (concussion), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).