Giants play San Diego, look to build on Beede’s strong performance

San Francisco Giants (38-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-43, fourth in the NL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Shaun Anderson (3-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Padres: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Tyler Beede. Beede went seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with four strikeouts against San Diego.

The Padres are 16-19 against teams from the NL West. San Diego is slugging .433 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .606 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Giants are 20-22 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .250. The Giants won the last meeting 10-4. Tyler Beede earned his second victory and Evan Longoria went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for San Francisco. Matt Strahm took his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Padres with 25 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Tatis Jr. is 12-for-38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 12 home runs and has 47 RBIs. Longoria is 9-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).